Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Quantified Self OS
Ranked #17 for today
Quantified Self OS
Get ready for 2023, set up once, use forever
Visit
Upvote 12
50% OFF
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Built on Notion, Quantified Self OS tracks your time, habits & routines sustainably over time. This is not a disposable template. This is an integrated, everlasting system. Included: Google Calendar → Notion 2-way sync
Launched in
Productivity
,
Quantified Self
,
Notion
by
Quantified Self OS [2023 → ∞]
Loom
Ad
The fastest way to record and share videos at work
About this launch
Quantified Self OS [2023 → ∞]
Get ready for 2023: set up once, use forever.
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
Quantified Self OS by
Quantified Self OS [2023 → ∞]
was hunted by
Rames Quinerie
in
Productivity
,
Quantified Self
,
Notion
. Made by
Rames Quinerie
. Featured on December 21st, 2022.
Quantified Self OS [2023 → ∞]
is not rated yet. This is Quantified Self OS [2023 → ∞]'s first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
2
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#99
Report