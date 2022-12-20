Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Quantified Self OS
Quantified Self OS
Ranked #17 for today

Quantified Self OS

Get ready for 2023, set up once, use forever

Payment Required
Embed
Built on Notion, Quantified Self OS tracks your time, habits & routines sustainably over time. This is not a disposable template. This is an integrated, everlasting system. Included: Google Calendar → Notion 2-way sync
Launched in Productivity, Quantified Self, Notion
Quantified Self OS [2023 → ∞]
About this launch
Quantified Self OS [2023 → ∞]
Quantified Self OS [2023 → ∞]Get ready for 2023: set up once, use forever.
Quantified Self OS
Quantified Self OS [2023 → ∞]
was hunted by
Rames Quinerie
in Productivity, Quantified Self, Notion. Made by
Rames Quinerie
. Featured on December 21st, 2022.
Quantified Self OS [2023 → ∞]
is not rated yet. This is Quantified Self OS [2023 → ∞]'s first launch.
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#99