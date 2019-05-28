Quake II RTX will be released on June 6th, 2019. If you have a GeForce RTX graphics card, or other capable hardware, you can experience the first 3 levels of the game for free, fully remastered with path-traced graphics and a variety of other enhancements
Quake 2 with ray-tracing support coming June 6, for freeNvidia and id Software are bringing real-time ray tracing to , officially. The release, known as Quake 2 RTX, will be available as a free download for Linux and Windows PC on June 6. Nvidia promises "top-to-bottom enhancements that improve virtually every aspect" of the 1997 first-person shooter.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
This is exciting I loved quake. Dont have the specs though for this
