Home
→
Product
→
QuAck
QuAck
An opensource test management system
An opensource test management system allows you to manage your testcases and test suites, execute launches, analyse QA performance, integrate with external systems and run external automation. Features flexible testcases tree structure.
Launched in
Task Management
,
Open Source
,
Development
by
QuAck
About this launch
QuAck
An opensource test management system
QuAck by
QuAck
was hunted by
Aziz Namazov
in
Task Management
,
Open Source
,
Development
. Made by
Aziz Namazov
. Featured on March 24th, 2023.
QuAck
is not rated yet. This is QuAck's first launch.
