Discussion
Maker
Benjamin Claeys
QR codes are a powerful tool and spreading quick worldwide, we of QRzebra made a system that redirects users that scan instantly after they scan based on: - The location of the user (city/country) - Time of scan ( 3PM - 4PM, ...) - Amount of scans Multi URL QR codes are more interesting to use as a marketing tool as they can do diverse things, for the scanner nothing changes, they scan one QR code. On top you can track data of of each scan as Multi URL QR codes are dynamic QR code. Even if the QR code is created and printed you can still add more locations or change the URL behind a specific location you added! A first brand that makes use of the Multi URL QR codes is Universal. QR codes give a digital dimension to your promotional material, they are the gate to your web page, e-commerce, landing page. Many brands still need to discover how powerful QR codes can be for their business.
Look interesting but do you have voucher capability? Meaning I can generate a QR campaign delivered ideally via email for redemption in store. Once used, the code becomes invalid.
