Home
Product
QReviews
QReviews
Make client reviews easy with custom QR code & landing page
QReviews helps restaurants generate more 5-star reviews with custom QR code linked to a white-label feedback page.
Collect contact information, and ask your happiest clients to leave online reviews.
Track scans, clicks, and submissions in one place.
Launched in
Marketing
,
SEO
,
Marketing automation
by
QReviews
About this launch
QReviews
Make client reviews easy with custom QR code & landing page.
QReviews by
QReviews
was hunted by
Isaac Jacobi
in
Marketing
,
SEO
,
Marketing automation
. Made by
Isaac Jacobi
. Featured on June 23rd, 2022.
QReviews
is not rated yet. This is QReviews's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#24
Weekly rank
#53
