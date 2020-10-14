QRestaurant contactless menu

discussion
Monika Adarsh
MakerEnthusiastic about tech in marketing
Hey PH community, We've built a QR Code solution that helps restaurants to march into the contactless world with ease. With the QRestaurant solution, restaurants will be able to - 1. Deliver menus from breakfast to dinner, with one QR Code menu 😎 2. Exhibit menus in the diner's preferred language 💬 3. Show menu on the smartphone without force downloading it (Leaving Ghost 👻 files on the diner's phone is a major issue with QR Codes that point at PDFs) Looking forward to your feedback on the product! 🙌
Would you rather
Use a physical menu and sanitize your hands later
Or, view a digital menu on your smartphone
Ali khundmiriIndie Developer | Social Media | Growth
Sounds good. Do you have any restaurants where this is in use?
