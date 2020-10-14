QRestaurant contactless menu

  1. Home
QR Code to pull menus based on time of day+language settings

To limit the spread of the Coronavirus, restaurants are switching to solutions, like QR Code menus, that avoid touching physical ones. Beaconstac has put a ring on QR Code menus and made it delightful and personalized for diners.
Restaurants in the post-COVID world: QR Code menus + other actionable strategies to reopenWhile restaurants are eager to formulate a robust post-crisis plan, the evolving consumer behavior makes this hard to do. In this blog post, I talk about the expected change in consumer behavior and how restaurants can adapt to keep their doors open post-lockdown.
QR Code Menu: How to create QR Codes for restaurant menus to combat COVID-19 (2020)As restaurants reopen, a major concern for them is limiting the spread of the Coronavirus through surfaces, such as physical menus. Switching to contactless options like QR Code menus is the next normal for restaurants of all sizes. CDC in its guidelines clearly stated the use of disposable or digital menus.
Monika Adarsh
Maker
Enthusiastic about tech in marketing
Hey PH community, We've built a QR Code solution that helps restaurants to march into the contactless world with ease. With the QRestaurant solution, restaurants will be able to - 1. Deliver menus from breakfast to dinner, with one QR Code menu 😎 2. Exhibit menus in the diner's preferred language 💬 3. Show menu on the smartphone without force downloading it (Leaving Ghost 👻 files on the diner's phone is a major issue with QR Codes that point at PDFs) Looking forward to your feedback on the product! 🙌
Ali khundmiriIndie Developer | Social Media | Growth
Sounds good. Do you have any restaurants where this is in use?
