Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
QRbud
Ranked #16 for today
QRbud
QR generator
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
This QR generator makes it quick and easy to create and share your own QR codes, no registration needed. It’s so simple to use that you’ll be done in seconds!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
QRbud
BluminG.ai
Ad
Build SaaS templates for your business
About this launch
QRbud
QR generator
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
QRbud by
QRbud
was hunted by
Adam Adams
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Adam Adams
. Featured on December 9th, 2022.
QRbud
is not rated yet. This is QRbud's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
4
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#179
Report