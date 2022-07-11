Products
QRay app
Ranked #16 for today
QRay app
Save, find, show and create your QR codes
The QRay app helps to create, store and manage your QR codes.
The QRay app is a place for keeping all your QRs such as:
Payment codes
Vaccine passports
E-tickets
Driver’s documents
Visas (for example, a Japanese one) and more
Launched in
Android
,
iOS
,
Web App
by
QRay app
About this launch
QRay app by
QRay app
was hunted by
Anastasia Mikeyeva
in
Android
,
iOS
,
Web App
. Made by
Anastasia Mikeyeva
,
Serge Mikeyev
and
Nataliya Vlasova
. Featured on July 12th, 2022.
QRay app
is not rated yet. This is QRay app's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Daily rank
#16
Weekly rank
#51
