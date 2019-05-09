QRabber is a great tool which will help you to Scan and Create QR Codes and Barcodes. You can easily create codes with any content, URLs or Contact information and this app will help you with it.
Vladislav KovalyovMaker@vladislav_k · iOS Developer
Hi Hunters, I'm glad to present my new app for iOS. QRabber is a great tool which will help you to Scan and Create QR Codes and Barcodes. With ease you can create codes with any content, URLs or Contact information and this app will help you with it. SCAN ANY QR CODES & BARCODES: • Easy and quickly Scan any code; • Use Torch during the Scan; • If the scanned data is URL, then you can quickly open it within the QRabber; • If the scanned data is Contact information, then you can quickly save it to Contacts on your iPhone; • Save location where the code was scanned. CREATE OWN QR CODES & BARCODES: • Create code with any text; • Create URLs; • Create Contact information (VCard); • Customize all your codes by changing background and color. HISTORY • Group all codes into the lists; • Make the list of favorites and have quick access to them. SHARE Easy and quickly share your QR codes and Barcodes. MAP Browse all codes with the built in map. QRabber is your best mate in everything what is related to QR Codes and Barcodes!
