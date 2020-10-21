  1. Home
  2.  → QR Menu Creator

QR Menu Creator

Create a QR code menu for your restaurant or bar for free

#5 Product of the DayToday
Let your restaurant or bar visitors scan a QR code and see your menu with their phone. Limit the spread of the Coronavirus and speed up your ordering flow. It's completely free.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Gary Willmott
Founder of Hi5
I swear i've had this idea brewing for 2+ years, Covid was very much needed to accelerate the need of this. You're right, there have been a few attempts, but nobody is getting the simplicity right. 🤷🏻‍♂️ From an MPV perspective you've nailed it. 💅 High 5 to you man, I've already shared this to my mates that own restaurants 🙏🏽 $10 bet says your revenue model will be integration to SMS so the patron get's notified when an order is ready and the restaurant gets notified to place the order 💰
Share
Tony Catapano (Tonnoz)sw. engineer || indie-maker
@garywillmott same here I have a rotting poc sitting in my git 😅
Share
Euan CameronFounder | Digital Marketing | eComm
Love this idea! Surely ordering and paying is the next logical step...?
Share
Nadav KeysonCofounder riverside.fm
Love the simplicity!
Share