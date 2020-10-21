QR Menu Creator
Create a QR code menu for your restaurant or bar for free
discussion
Gary Willmott
Founder of Hi5
I swear i've had this idea brewing for 2+ years, Covid was very much needed to accelerate the need of this. You're right, there have been a few attempts, but nobody is getting the simplicity right. 🤷🏻♂️ From an MPV perspective you've nailed it. 💅 High 5 to you man, I've already shared this to my mates that own restaurants 🙏🏽 $10 bet says your revenue model will be integration to SMS so the patron get's notified when an order is ready and the restaurant gets notified to place the order 💰
Tony Catapano (Tonnoz)sw. engineer || indie-maker
@garywillmott same here I have a rotting poc sitting in my git 😅
Euan CameronFounder | Digital Marketing | eComm
Love this idea! Surely ordering and paying is the next logical step...?
Nadav KeysonCofounder riverside.fm
Love the simplicity!
