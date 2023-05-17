Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
QR Gateway
QR Gateway
Create, manage,track and design QR codes your way
Visit
Upvote 11
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
QRGateway is a leading QR code service that provides businesses with the ability to create, manage, and track QR codes. QRGateway allows users to generate creative QR codes and customize templates to suit their specific content needs.
Launched in
Design Tools
Marketing
SaaS
by
QR Gateway
Designfly
Ad
A modern design solution for startups
About this launch
QR Gateway
Create, manage,track and design QR codes your way
1
review
12
followers
Follow for updates
QR Gateway by
QR Gateway
was hunted by
Vincent Vu
in
Design Tools
,
Marketing
,
SaaS
. Made by
Vincent Vu
. Featured on May 18th, 2023.
QR Gateway
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is QR Gateway's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report