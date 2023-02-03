Products
QR Code Reader by 2Stable

QR Code Reader by 2Stable

For Mac, iPhone and iPad to Apple Wallet

Free
QR Code Reader by 2Stable not only scans but also generates any type of QR/Bar code. Features: 1. QR/Bar code scanner & generator. 2. Add Codes to the Widget & Apple Wallet. 3. Image QR/Bar code scan. 4. History. 5. Synchronization between devices.
Launched in iOS, Mac, Productivity
QR Code Reader by 2Stable 2.0.0
About this launch
QR Code Reader by 2Stable 2.0.0
1review
4
followers
was hunted by
Kevin Archer
in iOS, Mac, Productivity. Made by
Kevin Archer
and
Alex Vera
. Featured on February 3rd, 2023.
#210