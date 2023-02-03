Products
QR Code Reader by 2Stable
QR Code Reader by 2Stable
For Mac, iPhone and iPad to Apple Wallet
QR Code Reader by 2Stable not only scans but also generates any type of QR/Bar code. Features: 1. QR/Bar code scanner & generator. 2. Add Codes to the Widget & Apple Wallet. 3. Image QR/Bar code scan. 4. History. 5. Synchronization between devices.
Launched in
iOS
,
Mac
,
Productivity
by
QR Code Reader by 2Stable 2.0.0
About this launch
QR Code Reader by 2Stable 2.0.0
QR Code Reader for Mac, iPhone and iPad to Apple Wallet
1
review
4
followers
Follow for updates
QR Code Reader by 2Stable by
QR Code Reader by 2Stable 2.0.0
was hunted by
Kevin Archer
in
iOS
,
Mac
,
Productivity
. Made by
Kevin Archer
and
Alex Vera
. Featured on February 3rd, 2023.
QR Code Reader by 2Stable 2.0.0
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is QR Code Reader by 2Stable 2.0.0's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#210
