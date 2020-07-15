  1. Home
Your business card on the smartphone lock screen

You just show the other person the lock screen and ask him to turn on the camera on his smartphone. It is the easiest way to share your contact details.
Discussion
Pavel Sherer
Hi hunters! I made this application because I was tired of paper business cards. An ordinary card can simply be thrown out or lost. Contact in a smartphone is a completely different matter. QR Card makes contact exchange as quick and convenient as possible. To add you to contacts, do not need a separate application. The camera can already recognize QR codes. It’s not difficult, just three simple steps: 1. You add the information you want to share on the business card. 2. Select a background from the list or upload your own. 3. Set the business card on the lock screen. Together with the final image, its background is saved without a QR code. You can add it to the main screen of the smartphone.
nick.stpnv
Thank you for your app!
Pavel Sherer
@nick_stpnv you are welcome :)
Александр
Спасибо, очень полезно!
Pavel Sherer
@bludniy пожалуйста, рад, что понравилось :)
Artem Pchelyakov
I'll exactly use it in future! Thank you, Pavel
