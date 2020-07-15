Discussion
Pavel Sherer
Maker
Hi hunters! I made this application because I was tired of paper business cards. An ordinary card can simply be thrown out or lost. Contact in a smartphone is a completely different matter. QR Card makes contact exchange as quick and convenient as possible. To add you to contacts, do not need a separate application. The camera can already recognize QR codes. It’s not difficult, just three simple steps: 1. You add the information you want to share on the business card. 2. Select a background from the list or upload your own. 3. Set the business card on the lock screen. Together with the final image, its background is saved without a QR code. You can add it to the main screen of the smartphone.
Great idea!
@vice_illi thanks!
Thank you for your app!
@nick_stpnv you are welcome :)
I'll exactly use it in future! Thank you, Pavel