Home
→
Product
→
QR Blend
QR Blend
The first AI QR code generator in the world
Visit
Upvote 11
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
QR Blend is the first AI QR code generator in the world. You can add any link and it converts it into an astonishing QR code.
Launched in
Design Tools
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
by
QR Blend
About this launch
The first AI QR code generator in the world.
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Gabriel Ferraté
in
Design Tools
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Gabriel Ferraté
and
Albert Ferrate
. Featured on July 18th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is QR Blend's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report