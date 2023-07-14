Products
Home
→
Product
→
Qoutes
Qoutes
Remember passages from your favourite books
Changing the way readers interact with their favorite books. Users can save quotes from books they read and see random quotes from previously read books They can quickly share these quotes on social media connecting readers all over the world.
Launched in
Social Media
Marketing
Books
by
Qoutes
About this launch
Qoutes
Remember passages from your favourite books
Qoutes by
Qoutes
was hunted by
Melchor Tatlonghari
in
Social Media
,
Marketing
,
Books
. Made by
Melchor Tatlonghari
. Featured on July 21st, 2023.
Qoutes
is not rated yet. This is Qoutes's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report