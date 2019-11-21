Discussion
Hi PH community! If you’ve ever struggled with SSL, we feel you - and we built Qloaked to make it feel like magic 🔮 Specifically, we’re a mid-sized SaaS company offering a white-label version of our service to clients. That white-labelled service needs to be secured, but sorting out certificates when you’re pointing at someone else’s app is a gigantic headache 😖 Enter Qloaked - seamless SSL connections, provisioned as soon as we detect traffic flowing to your app from a new domain. Qloaked wizardry makes it 10x easier to set up than a manual certificate, and much cheaper than alternatives such as Cloudflare. Right now, it will: ✅ Auto provision certificates when it detects traffic ✅ Serve your app over the existing insecure connection until it’s completed (no downtime!) ✅ Rotate those certificates automatically, every 90 days We don’t have a free trial, but you can test how it works by pointing any CNAME at magic.qloaked.com – watch as Qloaked provisions a certificate, right before your eyes 🧙♂️ Excited to hear what you think!
Thanks for upvoting everyone. We've been running Qloaked internally the last 12 months and it's been very useful at Nickelled.
Excellent, SSL is an essential consideration for Security these days.
@christopher_dennington Thanks Chris. We agree, which is why we've been working hard on making it as easy as possible.