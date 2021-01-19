  1. Home
Qinaps

Dive into the details while staying on top of things

Productivity
Qinaps is the first document recycling application. Keep your documents fresh and alive in a breeze. Write once, reuse many times. Tear down existing documents into reusable components. Arrange and customize your knowledge base with your own logic.
Hi Hunters and Makers! 🎉 It's a big day for me to be finally launching on Product Hunt! 💡Reinventing "cut-copy-paste" with Qinaps 😲 — a SaaS application built to simplify and deliver customizable documents. A Qinaps user can:- • Create a workspace where they can manage workbooks. • Within a workbook, information is stored in components or nodes. • As you keep adding more components, a spatial representation of your information begins to emerge resembling a map of all your information similar to a Table of Content. • This 'Map' can be broken down further into several viewpoints to create smaller clusters of components to focus on. • The information within your workbook has several representations: Map, Table, Document. 🤩 Now for the fun stuff for teams and individuals:- • Create and store pieces of information, videos, links, and images, code snippets • Share information with teams, or with the world with sharable links! • Deliver multiple documents by cherry-picking components from your Map. • One may think of it as a knowledgebase where notes, articles, data sources, team discussions, reference links are stored and categorized. • As the user progresses while ideating and working, information can be re-arranged freely to deliver professional documents. They can be kept current, regardless of how information is re-arranged, customized, enriched, and versioned. I am quite confident, (and I have my fingers crossed🤞) that you will minimize time spent on:- • wrong document version being sent to the customer ; • hours spent with countless "search-copy-paste" in order to create the latest delivery ; • having to edit tens of documents because just one common paragraph had changed ; • having to re-write a new content each time from the scratch. 🎁 I invite you to try Qinaps and enjoy the power of simplicity. Give it a go at qinaps.com and please let us know what you think. Any comment, suggestion, and question are more than welcome :) Take care,♥️ Laurent
