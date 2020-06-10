Discussion
Alexandre Studlé
Maker
Hello ProductHunters! 👋 We are proud to present you Qigu Check - our new product from the Qigu family, for building interactive learning content and quizzes online. We believe that e-learning must be challenging, engaging and fun. Providing learners with interactive digital content will help them to achieve great results and better retain knowledge. With Qigu Check our goal is to make it easy for anyone to create digital learning content and quizzes, while collecting data on how learners perform. Qigu Check is available online: you can try it out now and engage up to 5 users for free! We would be very happy to receive your feedback and answer any questions you might have!
