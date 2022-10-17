Products
QFinds
Matching talent with purpose
A hiring platform that matches candidates with tech startups based on values, skillset and a host of other factors that ensure longterm alignment. We make the hiring journey more efficient and enable you to manage the whole process in one place.
Launched in
SaaS
,
Human Resources
by
QFinds
About this launch
QFinds
Video CV maker app
7
reviews
17
followers
Follow for updates
QFinds by
QFinds
was hunted by
Moe Hanafy
in
SaaS
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Moe Hanafy
,
Andriy Gordiychuk
,
Farid Gasanov
,
Anastasia Vorotnikova
,
Yulia Yan
,
Elnara Mamedova
and
Denis Manyukhin
. Featured on October 18th, 2022.
QFinds
is rated
5/5 ★
by 7 users. It first launched on July 13th, 2020.
Upvotes
18
Comments
8
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#74
