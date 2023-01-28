Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Qeraunos
Qeraunos
Ranked #14 for today

Qeraunos

An ultrafast, lightweight caching solution for GraphQL

Free
Qeraunos is a custom built middleware cache based on a mix of LFU and LRU eviction policies that adds the ability to cache GraphQL queries and mutations. With Qeraunos you have the option to either implement it utilizing client side or server side caching.
Launched in Software Engineering, GitHub by
Qeraunos
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Qeraunos is an open source product and we are constantly looking to improve our code, so if you have any ideas and want to contribute, feel free to send us a pull request on GitHub! Check our GitHub out to see find out how!"

Qeraunos
The makers of Qeraunos
About this launch
0
reviews
11
followers
Qeraunos by
Qeraunos
was hunted by
Arthur Huynh
in Software Engineering, GitHub. Made by
Arthur Huynh
,
Dennis Cheung
and
Amrit Ramos
. Featured on January 30th, 2023.
Qeraunos
is not rated yet. This is Qeraunos's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#14