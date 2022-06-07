Products
Home
Product
Qatium
Qatium
No future without water
By 2025, half of the world’s population will experience water scarcity.
With Qatium, anyone can simulate a water network. Manage demands, pressure and flows, simulate new developments, handle storage capacity, monitor water quality and more.
Launched in
Simulation Games
Internet of Things
Green Tech
by
Qatium
About this launch
Qatium by
Qatium
was hunted by
Damien Acheson
in
Simulation Games
Internet of Things
Green Tech
. Made by
Damien Acheson
Miguel Ángel
Aitor Sanz
David Monteiro
Luke Butler
José Luis González Jiménez
. Featured on June 8th, 2022.
Qatium
is not rated yet. This is Qatium's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Daily rank
#21
Weekly rank
#45
