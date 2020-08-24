discussion
Netanel Baruch
Maker
Hey PH 👋 I really can’t believe that I’m writing this first comment to you about Q-Stats 🎉 A month and a half ago, I thought about how I could show people the marketing opportunities easily available to them on Quora. With so many different questions that you can add value to - I wanted to display in just a second - the opportunity marketers have in answering any question on Quora. So I thought about it a little bit, took some inspiration from the Similarweb chrome extension, and got to work on a tool that would optimize anyone's presence on Quora. With Q-Stats, we are showing valuable information to marketers, and letting them know about the potential that is hiding behind every question on Quora. Q-stats is a brand utility for my company Q-Answers, which is a Q&A marketing agency that helps businesses advertise their products through target pain points questions. And yes, before you ask - we added an article about how our opportunity ranking score works, and how saving your favorite questions to the built-in Q-Stats spreadsheet will change your Quora marketing journey (in a good way 😁). It's an exciting day for me and my team members, who have worked tirelessly to get Q-stats from an idea to Product Hunt! If you are in the Quora marketing space - or just getting to know the power of it through Q-stats - please spread the word (!!). Share it with your friends and colleagues on your social networks and mention us (https://www.linkedin.com/company... ) if you can! If you want to send your feedback in private or just to connect - add me on Linkedin. (https://www.linkedin.com/in/neta... ) Thank you for taking a few minutes to hear about this special day of mine… Now, let’s make some noise!!!
