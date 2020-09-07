discussion
Chris Messina
Hunter
Product Hunter
Still a big fan of Pzizz — one of the few apps that I return to consistently to help me fall asleep or get in a quick power nap!
@calum 5.0 was a major update with loads of UI and product changes! Release notes: Pzizz 5.0 is here! We've rebuilt Pzizz from the ground up to make it better than ever, with lots of new content to experience and a number of highly requested features. We've worked incredibly hard over the last 18 months to make this a reality, so we hope you enjoy it! If you have any issues or suggestions with the update please email us at support@pzizz.com. UPDATES • A new, beautiful UI • New narration genres, including Sleep Meditations, Sleepy Stories, Sleep Journeys, Dreamy Myths, and more. • New narrators, including the ability to support more than two voices for each narration • The favoriting system has been overhauled and made much more robust. Favorites will now take into account all of the settings you've selected on your settings screen, giving you the ability to save highly customized sessions easily. • Manage storage; have more control over your storage by choosing what content stays on your device • Pomodoro timer in the Focus module • You can now 'dislike' a narrator, dreamscape, or narration independently from each other • The ability to create custom reminders • The ability to delete single entries from the history screen • Timer suggestions • Airplay support • Lots of performance improvements, bug fixes, and user experience tweaks
