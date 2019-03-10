The Pyyros flashlight comes with three settings and six hour battery life when on the high settings and it also features a USB power pack that can be used to charge your smartphone. It can also be used to charge other USB devices. Pyyros, your ultimate flashlight and modular multi-tool.
- Pros:
The fire starterCons:
The beacon locator model is expensive
Every man should have one in the houseArthur Manukian has never used this product.
Johnny Mitchell
Hi Product Hunt! We are super excited to be on PH :) Thanks @chrismessina for hunting us! Feel free to share your thoughts and feedback on Pyyros :)
Arthur Manukian
How does the locator work?
Johnny Mitchell
@arthur_manukian Thanks for your interest. We developed the second smallest dual band Personal Beacon Locator in the world! DUAL BAND 121.5MHz & 406MHzIt is 100% compliant with the international COSPAS - SARSAT standards. Thanks to the digital 406MHz satellite frequency, search + rescue teams can locate you in the case of an emergency - anywhere on the planet!
Alexandra Pernomina
What is the durability of the battery??
Johnny Mitchell
@pernomina_alexandra With fully usage the battery life is 6 hours
Albert Chobanyan
It looks pretty strong and solid, I hope in real would be so. From what distance the light from Pyyros will be visible?
