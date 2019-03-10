Log InSign up
Pyyros

The ultimate survival flashlight and multi-tool

The Pyyros flashlight comes with three settings and six hour battery life when on the high settings and it also features a USB power pack that can be used to charge your smartphone. It can also be used to charge other USB devices. Pyyros, your ultimate flashlight and modular multi-tool.
Pyyros is the ultimate survival flashlight and multi-tool - Geeky GadgetsSponsored: Pyrros is designed to be the ultimate survival flashlight and multi-tool in one, it comes with a wide range of features which include a 1,000 lumen tactical flashlight, plus a range of other tools that set it apart from many of the tactical flashlight available at the moment.
Geeky GadgetsRoland Hutchinson
The All-in-One Pyyros Flashlight Is a Power Bank, Lighter, and Screwdriver | Digital TrendsThe Pyyros modular flashlight can perform numerous field tasks, from hammering to starting fires. If you back it on Kickstarter now, you can score some savings on this innovative flashlight and multi-tool, but act fast: This early-bird pricing is only available for a short time.
Digital TrendsLucas Coll
Albert Arshakyan
Arthur Manukian
 
  • Arthur Manukian
    Arthur Manukian
    Pros: 

    The fire starter

    Cons: 

    The beacon locator model is expensive

    Every man should have one in the house

    Arthur Manukian has never used this product.
Johnny Mitchell
Johnny Mitchell
Naor Cohen
Naor Cohen
Johnny Mitchell
Johnny MitchellMaker@johnny_mitchell · Marketing Ninja
Hi Product Hunt! We are super excited to be on PH :) Thanks @chrismessina for hunting us! Feel free to share your thoughts and feedback on Pyyros :)
Arthur Manukian
Arthur Manukian@arthur_manukian
How does the locator work?
Johnny Mitchell
Johnny MitchellMaker@johnny_mitchell · Marketing Ninja
@arthur_manukian Thanks for your interest. We developed the second smallest dual band Personal Beacon Locator in the world! DUAL BAND 121.5MHz & 406MHzIt is 100% compliant with the international COSPAS - SARSAT standards. Thanks to the digital 406MHz satellite frequency, search + rescue teams can locate you in the case of an emergency - anywhere on the planet!
Alexandra Pernomina
Alexandra Pernomina@pernomina_alexandra · Passionate of new stuff
What is the durability of the battery??
Johnny Mitchell
Johnny MitchellMaker@johnny_mitchell · Marketing Ninja
@pernomina_alexandra With fully usage the battery life is 6 hours
Albert Chobanyan
Albert Chobanyan@albertshepherdson · Project Manager
It looks pretty strong and solid, I hope in real would be so. From what distance the light from Pyyros will be visible?
