PyTorch Lightning

The light PyTorch wrapper for high-performance AI research

The lightweight PyTorch wrapper for high-performance AI research. Scale models, not boilerplate.
Lightning is one of the most popular deep learning frameworks. Unlike Keras it gives full flexibility. Unlike PyTorch it does not need a ton of boilerplate.
Lightning was also made by a large community of 300+ contributors.
