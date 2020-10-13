Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
PyTorch Lightning
PyTorch Lightning
The light PyTorch wrapper for high-performance AI research
Developer Tools
Artificial Intell...
The lightweight PyTorch wrapper for high-performance AI research. Scale models, not boilerplate.
Lightning is one of the most popular deep learning frameworks. Unlike Keras it gives full flexibility. Unlike PyTorch it does not need a ton of boilerplate.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
1 Review
5.0/5
William Falcon
Maker
Founder, AI researcher
Lightning was also made by a large community of 300+ contributors.
Upvote (1)
Share
2h
Send