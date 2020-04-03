  1. Home
Pyrus helps track tasks and automate business processes in a single app. It’s a place where conversations happen, decisions are made, and execution is seamless. With Pyrus, your team communication stays focused.
Hey Product Hunt, Pyrus founder here. Thanks @bramk for hunting us! Our goal is to create the general-purpose work communication tool for a post-Asana, post-spreadsheets world. In most companies every department uses different software to track work. When an issue involves multiple departments, everyone falls back to email as group chats get over-flooded. And even despite recent breakthroughs in team messaging, email usage still grows faster than the earth’s population. But what if the whole company ran on a single platform that is: • as easy to use as email and Slack • powerful enough to build apps • fully customizable - no coding required That’s Pyrus. We started with blending task management and communication into one single app, then added custom-built forms and flexible routing capabilities. If MS Excel is the no-coding tool for creating interactive models, then Pyrus is the Excel for workflows. We give everyone the superpower of transforming their business processes into digital form in minutes. There is a great tradition of founders giving back to this community. Today, we decided to go beyond the Product Hunt users and made Pyrus free for 3 months to everyone who signs up in April 2020. Thanks for the up-vote. Don't forget to download the Pyrus mobile app (it works offline and seamlessly syncs in the background). Stay safe! Max Founder, Pyrus
