Home
→
Product
→
Pyrun
Pyrun
Run Python code from tweets
👨🏻💻 Pyrun integrates a small IDE window in your Twitter page, so you can run Python code from tweets!
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Twitter
,
Developer Tools
by
Pyrun
About this launch
Pyrun
Run Python code from tweets
Pyrun by
Pyrun
was hunted by
Gui Latrova
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Twitter
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Gui Latrova
. Featured on September 6th, 2022.
Pyrun
is not rated yet. This is Pyrun's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#39
