Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from PyraMetrik
See PyraMetrik’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
PyraMetrik 2.0
Ranked #18 for today
PyraMetrik 2.0
Regain control of your fundamental analysis
Visit
Upvote 3
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
PyraMetrik helps you regain control of your fundamental analysis.
Choose a stock, pick metrics to focus on, and the score adapts to your selection.
Take focused snapshots, visualize financial statements, and more.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Analytics
,
Finance
by
PyraMetrik
Solana Summercamp Online Hackathon
Ad
Start your crypto journey with millions in prizes & seed funding
About this launch
PyraMetrik
Inspect publicly-traded companies with surgical precision
1
review
3
followers
Follow for updates
PyraMetrik 2.0 by
PyraMetrik
was hunted by
Nikhil
in
Fintech
,
Analytics
,
Finance
. Made by
Nikhil
. Featured on August 16th, 2022.
PyraMetrik
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on January 19th, 2022.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#55
Report