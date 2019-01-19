PwdSafe, is a secure, convenient and free password manager.
It it different, because it is web software as it should be:
- You remain anonymous (Only email is required)
- No lock-in: you can export your data
- No spam like newsletters, reminders, marketing etc.
- No third parties (social media buttons), just opt-out analytics to improve the site
Reviews
Discussion
maxmcMaker@splink_ · Software Developer & Architect
Well, PwdSafe is not new, I run it since 2014. As you can read in the description, I set value on running a service which behaves and focuses on security, ease of use and speed and not on marketing, newsletters, social media integration or tracking cookies.The reasons are that often this kind of stuff does not play nice with security and my personal dislike of the annoying marketing campaigns and user tracking efforts of other web based services.
