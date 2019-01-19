Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → PwdSafe

PwdSafe

Manage all your passwords with ease 🔐

get it

PwdSafe, is a secure, convenient and free password manager.

It it different, because it is web software as it should be:

- You remain anonymous (Only email is required)

- No lock-in: you can export your data

- No spam like newsletters, reminders, marketing etc.

- No third parties (social media buttons), just opt-out analytics to improve the site

Around the web
PwdSafe on Indie HackersWorking on PwdSafe is fun and I enjoy using it myself
Indie Hackers

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
maxmc
maxmc
Makers
maxmc
maxmc
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
maxmc
maxmcMaker@splink_ · Software Developer & Architect
Well, PwdSafe is not new, I run it since 2014. As you can read in the description, I set value on running a service which behaves and focuses on security, ease of use and speed and not on marketing, newsletters, social media integration or tracking cookies.The reasons are that often this kind of stuff does not play nice with security and my personal dislike of the annoying marketing campaigns and user tracking efforts of other web based services.
Upvote (1)·