Puzzles by Anoop

Anoop Dixith
Maker
Started creating these puzzles as a way to bring engineers in my company together during the quarantine period on something they like to do. Initially started as simple virtual get-together, it started getting traction when prizes were offered for the first to solve correctly. That also meant that it was no longer okay to post Googleable puzzles. And that led me to create these. Two new ones are being created every week. The aggregation is supposed to work like LeetCode for puzzles.
