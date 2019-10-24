Log InSign up
Puzzle Tokens for Sketch

Bring the power of styles preprocessing to Sketch

Puzzle Tokens for Sketch makes it easier to create and maintain shared styles, stylize symbols and artboards using Less syntax and the variety of built-in features. Now you can use Less files as a single source of truth both for designers and developers.
Bringing styles preprocessing to SketchDesign tokens is a concept brought to help manage the complexity of modern design systems. It's a set of ground level rules to follow both for designers and developers. But there's a problem the designers have that is not addressed by the modern design tools.
Alexey Kalenyuk
Alexey Kalenyuk
Maker
Hey everyone! Thrilled to share the tool we've created for our internal use which makes design teams' life so much easier when it comes to dealing with hundreds of styles. With Puzzle Tokens you can apply styles directly to both Sketch files and live product by using Less syntax and its built-in functions (see http://lesscss.org) to manipulate colors, sizes and so much more. Check out this article to get more details on what problem we've been solving and learn about all the weird stuff you can do with it: https://medium.com/@akalenyuk/br... Happy to answer questions!
