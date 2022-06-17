Products
Home
→
Product
→
Puzzle & Math Brain Training
Ranked #14 for today
Puzzle & Math Brain Training
Can you create a formula with one finger?
Visit
Free
Stats
Play with just one finger.
A simple yet profound free brain training puzzle game using formula.
The rules are simple.
Trace the tiles with your fingers, create formula and erase them.
There are 300 stages in total.
Can you make it the end?
Launched in
Android
,
Amazon
,
Indie Games
+2 by
Puzzle&Math -Brain Training
Follow for updates
About this launch
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Koji Sato
in
Android
,
Amazon
,
Indie Games
. Made by
Koji Sato
. Featured on June 17th, 2022.
Puzzle&Math -Brain Training
is not rated yet. This is Puzzle&Math -Brain Training's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#14
Weekly rank
#68
