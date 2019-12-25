Discussion
Welcome to the Puzzle Club! The game is a mixture of puzzle and strategy genres. Here you compete with the other players by creating and solving puzzles! There are 18 unique mechanics in the game to explore. So, we created 200! puzzles for you to learn the game. By solving them in the minimum moves, you will collect special coins - Rhombi, which allow you to unlock and play puzzles, created by the other players, and create your very own puzzles. To be on the top of the global leaderboard, you need Victory Points. They can be earned by solving puzzles, created by the other players. You have to pay 1 Rhombus to the player whose puzzle you want to play. This way, players, including you, earn Rhombi from their puzzles. These are also needed for adding new game elements to your Inventory. The most exciting part of the game is that for non-trivial puzzles you never know if the current solution is the best one. So you keep trying to solve it in shorter moves, as, if you find a better solution, it will give you 10 Victory Points and 1 Rhombus, while even finding the "best so far" solution will give you just 1 VP. The common features of the game: - 200 handcrafted puzzles - 18 unique game mechanics - detailed tutorial that will appear at the right time - the ability to unlock the solution of each built-in puzzle - rewind any number of moves - carefully balanced difficulty curve - beautiful design with Dark or Light appearance - relaxing soundtracks Multiplayer game features: - the mixture of puzzle-strategy - built-in Puzzle Editor for creating puzzles to compete with other players - the ability to play puzzles, created by the other players - the puzzle can be published without a solution, which makes it really challenging to find out whether it can be solved - in case of non trivial puzzles, it remains unknown whether the current solution is the best one, which makes the game very addictive - well-thought-out points system - global leaderboard - sync your progress between your devices by signing in with Game Center Join the Puzzle Club to test your creativity, logical and strategic thinking!
