Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Seulkiro Park
Maker
👋 Hunters and Makers, A long procrastinated side project crossed out finally! I discovered the idea when I was solving a physical 5x5 sliding puzzle. I thought it would be fun to create sliding puzzles with my own pictures. And it would be more fun and much cooler if I can hide something inside it like a link or message which will be revealed only when the puzzle is solved. It can be just yet another puzzle game. But, with your own image and a secret link and message embedded in it, it becomes more interesting. People are more engaged and motivated to solve the puzzle. Announcements, anniversary celebration, birthday, special invites, targeted promo code, product showcase, or just surprise for fun. These are all great examples. Have fun 🙏
Upvote (1)Share