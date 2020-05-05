Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Łukasz Krysiewicz
Maker
Ok, so I know there are tons of workout apps out there. I couldn't find anything that would suit my needs. I don't need all those graphs, statistics and competition. I just need an app that will guide me through my daily workout to maintain a steady form. This is doing exactly this. You run it, you do the push ups. You are done. You don't even have to log in as it saves the data directly in the browser (although I am aware of the negative consequences that this implicates). Works as a portable web app, so you can add this to your home screen on a smartphone and run it quickly whenever you need.
UpvoteShare