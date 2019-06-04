🔔With PushPro you can send powerful Push Notifications from any existing website, reaching all your visitors directly on their Mobile Device! 🔔 No native app needed, no coding needed, just a 5 minute installation. 🎁Try it today for Free! 🎁
Jamie Maria SchourenMaker@jamie_maria_schouren
We developed this product to give website owners and marketeers the opportunity that until now only was available for native apps: to send Push Notifications on mobile devices. With this new innovative tool, we believe the world of marketing will change drastically: no more long e-mails, annoying banners, or crazy ad campaigns: just deliver your message straight to who you want, directly on the smartphone of your audience. We included a free version so everyone can try it! Next features upcoming: 1. Full Audience Segmentation 2. Advanced Reporting 3. AB testing And more!
Marvin van Wingerde@mvwingerde · Emergent tech enthusiast
Looking good, very easy tool to install and use. The click-through rates of the push notifications are much higher than my regular email campaigns, as you can see in the PushPro dashboard. With paid versions you can customize the opt-in message and logo of the notifications! I've seen that it's also available on the Magento Marketplace here https://marketplace.magento.com/.... Hopefully you'll add event-based notifications and advanced segmentation soon!
Ayoola John@ayoolajohn_ · Founder & CEO, Blademy
Are these native-like push notifications? How? 😯
Jamie Maria SchourenMaker@jamie_maria_schouren
@ayoolajohn_ Yes they are native app like Push Notifications, they look and feel exactly the same, and also work when the browser is closed (even in the background). How they work? We are using the latest PWA technology, Service Workers and some coding magic ;) Please give it a try and let us know what you think!
