Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Khoa Pham
Maker
Hi, I can't be more excited to announce Push Hero. Push Hero is a native macOS application written in pure Swift that allows us to easily test push notifications. Features - Save and load many push templates, where each template can be for each app or different testing scenarios. Template has a name to easily identified - Support 2 authentication methods, namely key with p8 file and certificate with p12 file - Support drag and drop, so you can easily provide certfiicate and key files - Smart text view with auto completion for braces - Validate and show detailed errors so you catch issues early - Show success message with push id so you can easily track down - Many options, including push type for iOS 13, priority and environment.
