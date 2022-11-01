Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Pursuit
See Pursuit’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Pursuit Founding Membership
Ranked #4 for today
Pursuit Founding Membership
Outdoor activity membership with exclusive access to land
Visit
Upvote 110
$10 off membership
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Founding Members receive:
* Access to member-exclusive locations
* $450 trip credits
* Pursuit sun hoodie
* Personalized trip concierge
* Opportunity to invest in Pursuit
Less searching. More living.
Launched in
Travel
,
Outdoors
,
Nature & Outdoors
by
Pursuit
Emma
Ad
Deploy applications in any cloud within seconds with emma
About this launch
Pursuit
Connecting people to guides, landowners, and experiences in the outdoors
0
reviews
342
followers
Follow for updates
Pursuit Founding Membership by
Pursuit
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Travel
,
Outdoors
,
Nature & Outdoors
. Made by
Josh Green
,
Mason Meier
,
Anna Steuart
,
William Reilly
and
Trae Stephens
. Featured on November 2nd, 2022.
Pursuit
is not rated yet. It first launched on March 15th, 2022.
Upvotes
110
Comments
12
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#28
Report