PurposeTab is your personal dashboard for clarity & focus. It's always accessible on every new tab - with visuals representing your goals on the right side, and on the left side are your daily habits, to-do's, and daily focus (and more) to help you accomplish them.
Jared GoldMaker@jgold242 · Founder, PurposeTab
Hey PH community! Excited to launch my first product and post on here. I created PurposeTab because I wanted a single and visual yet minimalist way to remind myself of my goals - and the actions to achieve them. I got annoyed remembering to check multiple different apps, lists, etc., and found a lot of those tools to be overkill anyway for what I wanted to do. I decided a great way was to consolidate it in a single place where I can frequently and automatically see it - and figured a new tab Chrome extension was the way to do that. I've tried many new tab extensions that did some similar things, but ultimately found them to fall short in terms of usefulness. Haven't done a ton of marketing yet, but the feedback so far has been awesome with some exciting things on the roadmap. Excited to hear what you all think!
