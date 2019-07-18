PurposeCards
Jared Gold
Hi PH 👋 Today I'm rolling out my latest project, PurposeCards. I've always wanted a way to journal and reflect daily. Yet I've found existing guided journals clunky, restrictive, and hard to commit to. And I've found the apps reminding me to use them to be quite annoying (and it's easy to get distracted on other apps). There's something about physically writing. I have an ideas notebook, but that's separate and for free-flowing ideas. I wanted an easy way to journal daily that was guided yet portable, felt like an enjoyable daily ritual (not like a chore), and easy to store + review. So I came up with PurposeCards: two-sided and the size of a credit card. Complete one side during the day and the other side at night, then store the card in the box. You can buy a box of 100 (3mo supply) for $22.99 or subscribe and save. Our first production run is limited to 400 total orders and US-only shipping for now. After this first round of orders, we plan to roll out additional versions of the cards (e.g. allowing custom text with to the checkboxes) and a more attractive + functional box you can put on your desk and be proud of.
