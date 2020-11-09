PureVPN for Windows

  1. Home
Use the internet privately, securely, and restriction-free.

PureVPN is a trusted VPN provider with over 3 million users. It’s new and improved app for Windows comes with several enhancements like a better user-interface, recommended location functionality, faster connect times, and higher speeds.
Faizan Haider
Maker
Digital Marketing Executive at PureVPN
Hey Product Hunt! At PureVPN, we believe in an open and free internet for everyone. We also respect your right to privacy and security while browsing the online world. Our VPN service is designed to help you use the internet on your own terms, and we make constant improvements to ensure you have a VPN experience unlike any other. - The new and improved Windows app offers a number of exciting enhancements: - The new app is more easy-to-use and user-friendly as opposed to the old one. - The layout of the app is cleaner and caters to both beginners and advanced users. -The app’s elements are better aligned and displayed, making it more convenient to navigate. - Recommended location feature has been added to help users find the fastest server based on their location. -Time to connect and speed is improved. -Removed PPTP protocol as it’s less secure. -Better streaming experience. We’re looking forward to your valuable feedback on how we can improve our app further.
Dave KimI always looking different deals
I am using it from last few years, previously I was too disappointed with its speed and connectivity issues. But, this new updated app is really appreciable.
