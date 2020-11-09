PureVPN for Windows

discussion
Faizan Haider
MakerDigital Marketing Executive at PureVPN
Hey Product Hunt! At PureVPN, we believe in an open and free internet for everyone. We also respect your right to privacy and security while browsing the online world. Our VPN service is designed to help you use the internet on your own terms, and we make constant improvements to ensure you have a VPN experience unlike any other. - The new and improved Windows app offers a number of exciting enhancements: - The new app is more easy-to-use and user-friendly as opposed to the old one. - The layout of the app is cleaner and caters to both beginners and advanced users. -The app’s elements are better aligned and displayed, making it more convenient to navigate. - Recommended location feature has been added to help users find the fastest server based on their location. -Time to connect and speed is improved. -Removed PPTP protocol as it’s less secure. -Better streaming experience. We’re looking forward to your valuable feedback on how we can improve our app further.
