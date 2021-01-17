  1. Home
  2.  → Purelist

Purelist

Private thinking place

iPhone
Productivity
Task Management
Purelist is a list-type writing app that allows you to write like a note.
You can write it out without worrying about it, and you can change it at will.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Momoko Kuratani
Maker
If you use it, you will see how comfortable it is.
Share