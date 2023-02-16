Products
Ranked #20 for today
Pure Design System
A minimalist design system for SaaS, that comes in 4 flavor
A hand crafted, minimalist design systems for SaaS products, to get inspired and quickly design your own product. Comes in 4 flavor: Pure, Joy, Dark and Shine.
Launched in
SaaS
,
Design
,
UX Design
by
Pure Design System
About this launch
Pure Design System
A minimalist design system for SaaS, that comes in 4 flavor
0
reviews
4
followers
Pure Design System by
Pure Design System
was hunted by
Jim
in
SaaS
,
Design
,
UX Design
. Made by
Jim
. Featured on February 17th, 2023.
Pure Design System
is not rated yet. This is Pure Design System's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#222
