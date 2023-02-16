Products
Pure Design System
Ranked #20 for today

A minimalist design system for SaaS, that comes in 4 flavor

Payment Required
A hand crafted, minimalist design systems for SaaS products, to get inspired and quickly design your own product. Comes in 4 flavor: Pure, Joy, Dark and Shine.
Launched in SaaS, Design, UX Design
WorkOS
WorkOS
APIs to make your app Enterprise Ready
About this launch
0
reviews
4
followers
was hunted by
Jim
in SaaS, Design, UX Design. Made by
Jim
. Featured on February 17th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Pure Design System's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#222