Businesses are able to send receipts to customers without email and paper. Businesses simply use a piece of code (API) to send receipts to the customer’s account. Save the environment (trees) and the email hassle (e.g cluttered with other email messages).
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
Azhan RashidMaker@azhanrashid1 · A problem solver
Hello everyone! I thought I might help businesses and customers with receipts. Have you thought of saving paper and avoid email hassle? It's about time to solve this issue before we lose more trees and a larger stack of emails. Why use email and paper for receipts? Have it protected and stored in one place. Features - Add receipts with an API or online form. - Record and view receipts and purchases in one place (customers). - Free for customers. - Record and view sales in one place (businesses). - No more hassle protecting receipts (when refund, warranty occurs). If you got any feedback, please let me know.
