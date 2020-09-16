Puppets.World
Record a video and bring a static portrait to life with AI
Svetlana Ragimova
Maker19 years in tech journalism
The technology developed by Puppets.World may look like deepfake, but it's different. It's closer to face tracking, which is used in computer games and movies to create lifelike characters. With this software, you can achieve the same results without connecting a user to multiple sensors and with no need for high-performance computers or a Hollywood-like studio environment. It has serious potential, but today it's just fun! I'm playing with it everyday recording "messages from Terminator" to my colleagues and birthday wishes with Merlin Monroe's face and my voice. I hope you'll enjoy it too.
Oh my god this is beautiful, I can see the memes coming!
