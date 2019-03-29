Puppet Uploader is a desktop app for Windows (Mac coming soon!) to help artists upload their designs to Print on Demand sites like the YC-backed Teespring.
We want to make it easy and rewarding to sell art online. Check it out!
Hey PH! 👋 My name’s Steven. I’m a 16-year-old maker from Seattle. My co-founder Tom and I have been working on the Puppet Print on Demand Uploader for the last three months and we’re excited to share it with you today! Print on Demand platforms allow artists to make money from their art by printing it onto merch (shirts, mugs, etc.) and getting a share of the profits. The problem is that each site has a separate buyer market. This forces artists to choose which platforms they sell on. That’s a lot of lost revenue for artists and designers. 😢 With Puppet, artists are able to curate and automatically upload their art in batches. We made sure that Puppet streamlines a lot of the repetitive tasks (even within our own product), while not restricting creativity. There’s definitely a lot of room for improvement and expansion in terms of other ways we can make the lives of artists easier. Let us know what you think! Use the code PUPPET20 for 20% off your first three months! 🎉
