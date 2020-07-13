Puppertino
A CSS framework based on Apple's design and human guidelines
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Edgar Perez
Maker
Hi everybody! I'm super happy to introduce you to Puppertino! Puppertino is a Framework made to help people to create websites and apps that can look as native applications easily! My focus while creating has been making it lightweight, modular and cool looking. Currently Puppertino has the following components: - Buttons - Switches - Form Elements (Inputs, select, form validation) - Modals - Icons - Font Layout - Color Palette And more will be on their way soon, including templates! I wanna know what you guys think about it, what new components should be added and in what direction should I go with Puppertino! 🐶🐶
