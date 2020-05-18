Discussion
Philipp Jahoda
I really like the idea, definitely going to try it. Does iCloud support mean that I can keep my journal from multiple devices?
@philipp_jahoda Really glad you like the idea behind Punkt. Yes, you can use Punkt across your devices without any login.
Hi @__tosh! Many many thanks for hunting Punkt. I'm super excited to finally get my side project out and share it with everyone here on Product Hunt. Don't want to talk too much and just state the three most important features of Punkt: - Secure and Private: All on your device and in private iCloud - Simplicity: Designed to make journaling work by ease of use - Be happier: I never thought that journaling would work for me, but after journaling for a year in a Google sheet I want to make journaling easier accessible for everyone Really looking forward to the launch day on PH. I'm here for any questions you have. Happy journaling! PS: There is a special limited offer for all first users TODAY!
Just downloaded it. First impression: Looks great!