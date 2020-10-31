  1. Home
Pumpkin Carver

Carve pumpkins and showcase them in a virtual festival

Carve pumpkins!
There's a frightening lack of jack-o-lanterns this year, and that's why we're recruiting you to make some!
Show them off on the World Wide Web!
Once you've finished your creation, bring it to the festival and share it with the world!
Calum Webb
Hunter
Community & Social at Product Hunt
I happily found this after being recommended it by @devinsfountain! I love how joyful and wholesome this is, as much fun as carving pumpkins is, the idea of sharing them with the rest of the community in a virtual, pumpkin festival is a really great idea, particularly atm as we're all either WFH or in lockdown. If you do give this a try, I'd love to see some of your pumpkin designs below 🎃
