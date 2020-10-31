Pumpkin Carver

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Calum Webb
Hunter
Community & Social at Product Hunt
I happily found this after being recommended it by @devinsfountain! I love how joyful and wholesome this is, as much fun as carving pumpkins is, the idea of sharing them with the rest of the community in a virtual, pumpkin festival is a really great idea, particularly atm as we're all either WFH or in lockdown. If you do give this a try, I'd love to see some of your pumpkin designs below 🎃
Share