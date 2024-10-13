Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
PumpaNomics
PumpaNomics
See how much money a crypto token needs to pump
Visit
Upvote 17
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Ever wondered how much new money a token needs to 2x, 5x, 10x or even 100x? Enter token address to find out.
Launched in
Crypto
Web3
Cryptocurrency
by
PumpaNomics
About this launch
PumpaNomics
See how much money a token needs to pump
0
reviews
17
followers
Follow for updates
PumpaNomics by
PumpaNomics
was hunted by
Henrik
in
Crypto
,
Web3
,
Cryptocurrency
. Made by
Henrik
. Featured on October 14th, 2024.
PumpaNomics
is not rated yet. This is PumpaNomics's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report